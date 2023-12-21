Burlington, VT – The United States Attorney’s office has announced that 38-year-old Ryan Goodrich, was sentenced to five years in prison following his guilty plea of possessing a firearm. Goodrich was investigated back in 2022 for fish and wildlife violations by Vermont Game Wardens (VGW) for possession of drugs, and guns among other things.

VGW obtained a search warrant for his Facebook, where they found a picture of him with a shotgun. Messages also revealed he fired the gun and had it in his residence at the time.

Agents conducted a search warrant on March 3, 2022, where they found the shotgun in question, multiple other types of guns, close to 3,000 rounds of ammunition, $6,000, and 880 bags of heroin.

Goodrich was located a month later by New Hampshire police on April 9 at a hotel in Keene. He was not there, but police say they found possessions belonging to him. Nine days later, police learned Goodrich was attempting to flee to Texas. Authorities found Goodrich at a hotel in Deerfield, Massachusetts.

After his arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant for social media used by Goodrich. Police say they then found evidence he was involved in drug trafficking. Colonel Justin Stedman who works for the Department of Fish and Wildlife said, “The Vermont Warden Service is grateful to our federal partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for being so willing to assist us in building and prosecuting this case. It is a shining example of what law enforcement can accomplish when we work together with the goal of seeing justice served.”

Goodrich will serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.