Attendees of Thanksgiving gatherings urged to get tested

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s health commissioner is urging residents who attended multi-household Thanksgiving gatherings against the governor’s order to quarantine and get tested for the coronavirus.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday it’s best to get tested right away and again on Day Seven or later. He says the Health Department is investigating a situation related to a Thanksgiving dinner party that was celebrated early and says he hopes this will not be a sign of more to come.

Levine also reminded Vermonters that Gov. Phil Scott’s order banning multi-household gatherings is still in effect.