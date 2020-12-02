Attendees of Thanksgiving gatherings urged to get tested

Vermont

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s health commissioner is urging residents who attended multi-household Thanksgiving gatherings against the governor’s order to quarantine and get tested for the coronavirus.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday it’s best to get tested right away and again on Day Seven or later. He says the Health Department is investigating a situation related to a Thanksgiving dinner party that was celebrated early and says he hopes this will not be a sign of more to come.

Levine also reminded Vermonters that Gov. Phil Scott’s order banning multi-household gatherings is still in effect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog