Vermont joins coalition to defend right to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

Montpelier – Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Vermont will join 30 states and local governments who want the federal government to place “meaningful” emission limits on greenhouse gases from power plants.

The battle is over the EPA’s proposed replacement for the Clean Power Plan – the Affordable Clean Energy rule, which Donovan and others say will have no impact on fossil fuel burning power plants, while rolling back emission standards.

The states’ lawsuit contends that the rule change is unlawful. The states do not contest that the EPA has the authority to limit greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants.

Donovan says, “the climate crisis is real” and that Vermont has long been a national leader in the fight for clean air.