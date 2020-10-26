Barre detective set to become town’s chief of police

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — The police department in Berlin is getting a new chief.

James Pontbriand, a detective with the Barre police department, is expected to start work in Berlin next month. Pontbriand will be replacing Bill Wolfe, who retired last month after 12 years leading the Berlin department. I

n 2003, Pontbriand was was hired as the first school resource office at Barre’s Spaulding High School. He left that job in 2007 to join the Montpelier Police Department in 2007. Pontbriand, returned to the Barre department in 2010 and was later promoted to detective, the post he now holds.