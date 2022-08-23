Strafford, VT — A Strafford woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking on trails with her two dogs.

Susan Lee, 61, told Game Warden Kyle Isherwood of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department that the bear had charged at her. Lee tripped on a stone wall and was subsequently bitten in the upper left leg. During the attack, she also sustained multiple scratches on both her sides.

She claims her Jack Russell terrier distracted the bear by barking, allowing her to get up and retreat down the trail, followed by her dog. She was transported to the Gifford Medical Center by a neighbor.

Fish and Wildlife officials inspected the area and determined that the bear was a female that had cubs and that Lee and her dogs unwittingly surprised the group.

“Bear attacks are extremely rare in Vermont,” said Comeau, adding that the department has records of only three prior bear attacks in the state. “However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs. If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked.”