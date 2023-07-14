In advance of the Small Business Administration’s visit to Vermont next week, small business owners are trying to come to terms with the damage they suffered as a result of the flooding and how they’ll be able to bounce back.

One family was particularly hard hit by the flood, losing three businesses in one night. David and Lu Thomas own several stores in Barre and Montpelier. During Monday night’s devastating floods, their Arandas Mexican Cuisine location in Montpelier, Thomas Hometown Sales & Service, and Thomas Auto Service Station suffered severe damages and were forced to close their doors.

“It’s really heartbreaking for sure for my wife and I,” said David Thomas, co-owner of the businesses. “We spent our life fortune trying to do this, and it’s all gone in six hours.”

Thomas Hometown, based in Barre, sells home appliances and hardware. They had just received shipments of brand new inventory when floods washed it all away down the river.

“We lost all of our appliances, everything that we had in the store, including customer orders,” David Thomas said. “We expect our losses to be probably about a half a million dollars.”

The Thomases and some of their employees were attempting to prepare their store as floods rushed in. When waters got too high, they were forced to escape.

“We tried our best to do everything,” said Lu Thomas, David’s wife and co-owner of the businesses. “One of our workers with the loader trying to push. Nothing you can do, nothing. In that moment it’s just like run for your life, and that’s it.”

Their Arandas Mexican Cuisine in Montpelier, which they opened just two weeks ago, was also severely damaged. Food and supplies were strewn all over the floor, as employees tried to pick up the pieces.

Many of the Thomases’ employees also lost their homes. About 15 employees are now living together in the businesses’ garden center, putting up tents to sleep.

“Maybe use our gym membership to take a shower. But whatever we can do for our employees,” David Thomas said.

The flooding has been especially hard on the Thomases, as they opened their first shop just two days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and have previously struggled with other financial obstacles.

“It’s just sad because it’s a lot of hard work from people, a lot of effort, a lot of money, a lot of everything. Dreams,” Lu Thomas said.

David, Lu, and their team are now working hard to get their stores back on their feet. But, they say it will take a team effort and help from the community.

“We’re a part of this community, and we’re going to work hard to keep up and continue,” Lu Thomas said.

To support these local businesses during this time of need, the Thomases emphasize the importance of buying local. You can also make a donation at the Arandas Mexican Cuisine website: https://arandas-mexican-cuisine.square.site/.