BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A man found shot to death in Bennington earlier this week is one of four men involved in the alleged kidnapping nine people in Vermont.

Police said Patrick Mullinnex, whose body was found at a home on Pleasant Street on Wednesday, and three other men — Jesse LaFlam Sr., Zachary Russell, Christopher Merritt — allegedly held nine people at gunpoint inside a Springfield, Vermont, home.

Three of the victims were children under the age of 11. Police said the four men also assaulted the homeowner, who suffered minor injuries.

Police said the suspects then took one of the victims out of house “by threat of force,” robbed him and held him at a home on Cummings Road in Chester. The victim escaped with minor injuries.

Three of the suspects, LaFlam Sr., Merritt, and Russell, were arrested on Thursday and are facing multiple charges of assault and kidnapping.

The Bennington Police Department is still searching for Mullinnex‘s alleged killer, Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Cardona’s whereabouts are unknown and police said he is armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he may have left Vermont and returned to Massachusetts.



The three suspects in custody were jailed without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.