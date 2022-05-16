BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The 35th-annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival is set to return to Bennington on May 28 after a COVID-driven two-year hiatus.

Main Street will be closed to all traffic and filled with over 95 vendors dishing out juried crafts and specialty foods from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event is free and there will be plenty of free parking. Live performances will be held throughout the day on four stages, as well as children’s activities, live demonstrations, and more.

Artisans will be offering a wide variety of products, including handmade jewelry, clothing, sculpture, carvings, and paintings. Food vendors include Jamaican and World Cuisine, fried dough, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and cotton candy.

Many Main Street businesses will be offering special activities and special deals throughout the day. While most downtown businesses survived the pandemic, they are all ready to open their doors for Mayfest. Several downtown restaurants will also serve up their specialties for the event.