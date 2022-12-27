Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly.

Officers responded and attempted to deescalate Spears, but he continued to act disorderly and eventually assaulted one of the officers. Backup from the Montpelier Police Department was requested.

Officers took Spears into custody and transported him to the Berlin Police Department for processing. Spears was issued a citation into Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division to answer to simple assault of a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Spears was screened by Washington County Mental Health and determined to be incapacitated. He has since been transported to Northeast Connectional Center in St. Johnsbury for detox.