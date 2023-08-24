Police in Berlin are investigating a report of identity theft in which a woman allegedly used a stolen Vermont driver’s license to make a large bank transaction.
The Vermont State Employees Credit Union branch in Berlin told investigators that the incident happened Tuesday. Berlin police have released still shots of the suspect taken from bank surveillance cameras, including one in which a woman appears to be putting cash into an envelope.
Police are asking anyone who knows the woman’s identity to contact Det. Cpl. Daniel Withrow at 802-223-4401 or by e-mail at Daniel.Withrow@vermont.gov.