Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE (NEWS10) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead. The bobblehead commemorates the viral moment when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was pictured watching the Inauguration ceremony to swear in Joe Biden as the nation’s President.

The bobblehead features Sanders with his face mask, mittens and winter coat sitting in a folding chair on the white podium base.

The bobbleheads are only available through the online store and are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They are expected to ship in May.

This is the second bobblehead featuring Bernie Sanders produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. A Bernie Sanders for President bobblehead was released in 2016 and is now sold out. The newest bobblehead of Sanders follows a string of recent bobbleheads commemorating viral moments, with the most recent being the Mike Pence Fly Bobblehead, which was released the day after the Vice President debate on Oct. 7, 2020.

In addition to the Bernie Sanders Bobblehead, the Museum will be releasing several bobbleheads commemorating the new administration over the next several weeks. These bobbleheads are available for pre-order now and feature Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, a Joe Biden White House base, Dr. Jill Biden, and the Biden family’s dogs, Champ and Major.