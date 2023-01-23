Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax says the school’s boys basketball games will be played without fans in attendance following an alleged racist incident last week.

The alleged incident occurred during a boys game between BFA-Fairfax and Milton High School in Fairfax on January 19. According to officials, a Milton player said a BFA fan directed a racially charged word at him as students went onto the court after the final buzzer.

In a statement from Franklin West Supervisory Union Superintendent, John T. Tague and BFA-Fairfax High School Principal Elizabeth Noonan and Director of Student Activities Geri Witalec-Krupa, there were ‘negative interactions’ between adult fans and Milton athletes after the game.

Schools officials and the Vermont Principals Association are investigating the allegations, the latest kin a string of alleged racial incidents at Vermont high school games.

Lauren Thomas, assistant executive director of the VPA, called the alleged incident disappointing.

“You would never talk to a kid the way that some of our fans are shouting out from our fan bases,” she said. “They’re kids, they’re under 18, that’s exactly what they are. We’re education based athletics in the state of Vermont and we’re teaching through sports. We need to be able to allow kids to learn lessons from sports free of hate speech and adversity.”

Officials from Milton School District did not respond to a request for comment.