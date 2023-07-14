Less than 24 hours after Governor Phil Scott’s request, President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Vermont, opening the door to federal aid to help victims and businesses recover from this week’s historic floods.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to President Biden and his team at FEMA for their incredibly quick approval of the declaration,” Scott said. “Vermonters are hurting, and federal assistance will be critical as we rebuild and recover. My team is committed to working with federal and local partners to make sure Vermonters get all resources available to them to recover from these catastrophic floods.”

The declaration provides funding under two assistance programs. A Public Assistance declaration allows communities to receive at least 75% reimbursement for emergency storm repairs to public infrastructure.

Eligible costs include emergency repair work on public roads, tree and debris removal from public rights of way, municipal employee overtime spent working on the emergency and other costs associated with the emergency response.

The Individual Assistance program allows households to seek reimbursement for rental assistance, home repair or replacement, lodging and other needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance.

Scott’s office said households that suffered losses in the storm should continue clean up and repairs, taking photos and documenting expenses. Damage should be reported to Vermont 211, either by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting vermont211.org.

Visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 for more information.