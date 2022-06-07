Springfield, VT — Vermont State Police have identified the man whose body was found Monday on the side of Greeley Road in Springfield and said he was shot to death.

Gilliam, 38, of Springfield died from a gunshot wound to the head, police said, and the death has been ruled a homicide.

A resident who lives in the area of Greeley Road contacted police at around 12:18 pm on Monday. The body of the victim was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing but anyone with information is asked to contact VSP in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or to leave an anonymous online tip here.