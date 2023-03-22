Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man whose body was found Tuesday in the town of Jay.

Police say they found the man just before 6 p.m. off the side of the road near the intersection of Gendron and Pine Grove roads. The body showed no obvious signs of injury.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family. Police ask that anyone who drove past the area or who may have information about the death to call Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.