Mt. Holly, VT — On Wednesday, Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks received a report of a missing person in the area of Lake Ninevah Road. Search crews located a body in the woods near Lake Ninevah that is believed to be that of the missing individual, who has been identified as 38-year-old Ashley Brown of Mt. Holly.

The body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. VSP states that the death does not appear to be suspicious.