Boil water notices have been issued for Barre, Woodstock, Montpelier and Richmond due to the catastrophic flooding impacting wells and water pumps.

Flooding can contaminate water with microorganisms such as bacteria from agricultural waste, sewage, chemicals, and other contaminants that can cause serious illness, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

If an individual’s source of water was covered with floodwaters or smells of any unknown fuels or chemicals, do not use the water until it has been tested.

Locate water from a known safe source or boil water for at least one minute if water is needed for brushing teeth, drinking, cooking, or any other consumption.

If residing in an area affected by flooding, assume the drinking water from a well or spring is contaminated and contact the Department of Environmental Conservation with any questions.