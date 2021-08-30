Brooklyn woman visiting Vermont reported missing in Windham County

Vermont State Police is investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old Brooklyn, New York, woman who was last seen late Sunday morning near the Westminster vacation home she was staying in with her husband.

Erika Seyfried was reported to have gone for a walk with her 7-month-old Golden Retriever. The disappearance was reported to the Vermont State Police at about 8 p.m. Sunday and is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare.

Police say Seyfried is about 5’2″ tall, 120 lbs. with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to have been wearing black flip-flops; no other clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.