WVTK Radio is hosting its 8th annual Bruce % Hobbes Cash for Paws Radiothon.

The Radiothon starts at midnight Wednesday night. Bruce Zeman will be on the air for 24 straight hours, and he’ll play any song that is requested for a $10 donation. All of the proceeds go to Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society.

The goal is $7,500.

A link to donate can be found here.