Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an early-morning burglary Monday at the Champlain Farms in Enosburg.

Vermont State Police say the store at 127 Main Street suffered a loss of an estimated $1,650 in merchandise and damages. Items seized at the scene will be sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for fingerprints.

Surveillance video shows a masked suspect stuffing packages of cigarettes into a shopping bag.

Anyone with information should contact police at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.