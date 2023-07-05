Burlington, VT – North Beach and Burlington’s only dedicated dog beach Texaco are closed on Wednesday due to a cyanobacteria bloom, according to Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, grows in water with high amounts of nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen and is commonly found in Lake Champlain during the summer and fall.

Exposure to cyanobacteria can cause sickness with varying levels of severity, depending on the length of exposure to the cyanotoxins.

To ensure conditions are safe before visiting a beach, use the Vermont Department of Health’s Cyanobacteria Tracker Map for updated cyanobacteria conditions in Vermont.