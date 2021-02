BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The City Council in Burlington has rejected raising the cap on the number of active Burlington police officers.

Instead, the council voted early Tuesday to hire unarmed community service officers and community liaisons to provide support for people suffering from a mental health crisis or substance abuse disorder.

Mayor Miro Weinberger had proposed raising the cap on sworn officers from 74 to 84 and adding other unarmed officers to the force.