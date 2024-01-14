Burlington, Vt – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., community leaders and residents gathered at Burlington City Hall on Sunday to remember his life and legacy.

Keynote speakers at the event, organized by the Greater Burlington Multicultural Center, included Talladega, Alabama, Mayor Ashton Hall, at 22, the mayor in the state’s history.

“Even though I am a young man, I too reap the benefits of Dr. King’s work over 50 years ago,” Hall said. “He was a powerful civil rights leader who changed not only this nation, but the world.”

King’s family had deep roots in the religious community – both his father and grandfather served as Baptist preachers. He spent his formative years watching his father stand up to segregation, inspiring him to do the same.

Suzan Johnson Cook, a longtime friend of the King family, pastor and activist who served as the U. S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom during the Obama Administration, recalled King’s speech on April 3, 1968, the day before he was assassinated.

“Nobody could say it like Martin, nobody could write it like Martin. ‘I’ve been to the promise land, and I’ve seen the lightning flashing…,’” Cook said. “Dr. King left us with a dream, and today we must say let us rise up with an even greater readiness,”

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger delivered opening remarks, saying, “This is a moment where we need the inspiration, the passion, and the vision of Dr. King more than ever.”

The City of Burlington will be hosting events throughout the week honoring Dr. King.