Burlington, VT – Mayor Miro Weinberger has announced that the City of Burlington will host a vibrant celebration of culture, history, and community for Juneteenth.

The annual Juneteenth festivities will take place on Saturday, June 17th, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The theme for this year’s Juneteenth celebration is “Embrace & Belonging,” aiming to showcase a wide array of arts and cultural expressions that can be enjoyed by every resident of Burlington.

This day-long event is free and open to all, promising twelve hours of continuous entertainment featuring over fifty performers at various iconic locations in downtown Burlington.

“I am very proud to be part of a city that celebrates Juneteenth’s rich history and culture. This year’s theme, ‘Embrace & Belonging,’ is a testament to Burlington’s commitment to inclusivity, unity, and community,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger in a statement.

“Through music, art, dialogue, and shared experiences, we continue to recognize that the fight for racial equality is ongoing and that Black voices must continue to be amplified and elevated, centered on both Black liberation and progress. We hope to honor the significance of Juneteenth, and those often-muted voices and foster a shared sense of belonging and empowerment within our community,” said REIB Director Kim Carson in a statement.

The Juneteenth celebration will take place across multiple locations, including City Hall Park, Burlington City Arts, The Flynn Theatre, Lower Church Street, Main Street, and more.

Both Vermonters and visitors are invited to come together in Burlington on June 17th to commemorate Juneteenth and embrace the values of racial equity, social justice, and community.