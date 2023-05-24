Montpelier, VT – With the opening of Vermont’s state parks this weekend, Vermont’s Department of Parks and Recreation is joining the Department of Forests in reminding people to help slow the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle.

Since its arrival in 2002, the invasive beetle has killed millions of the nation’s ash trees.

To help slow the spread of the beetle, do not bring firewood from outside of the state to your campsite.

Instead, only purchase wood for your campfires at the state park you are staying with.