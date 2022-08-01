Isle La Motte, VT — An 87-year-old Quebec man drowned in Lake Champlain on Sunday while swimming near a residence in Isle La Motte.

Vermont State Police said Lothar Frei of Kirkland, Quebec, was swimming to a dock a short distance from the shore when a family member saw him go under.

With the help of neighbors and a kayak, Frei was located and brought to shore, where efforts to revive him were deployed. Responders from Albaugh Rescue arrived, but Frei was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.