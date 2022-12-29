Burke, VT – On December 28, a trooper from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barrack was notified of a single motor vehicle crash along Burke Hollow Road involving an electric pole. When Troopers arrived on scene, a truck was found abandoned and to have sustained severe damage.

While Troopers investigated, the Vermont State Police received a call from a separate driver, later identified as Rayne Engelmann. Engelmann, 29, said following the crash she was approached by the operator of the 2006 black Chevrolet Silverado who demanded she take him with her and exit the scene of the crash. When Engelmann declined to do so, the male suspect forcefully restrained her and took control of her vehicle. He aggressively drove from the scene.

After minutes of driving at excessive speeds, the male suspect stopped and exited Engelmann’s vehicle. A white SUV driven by a female believed to know the male, stopped and provided him a ride. Engelmann drove to a safe location and contacted the Vermont State Police to report what had taken place.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.