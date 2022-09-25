A car caught fire Sunday on northbound VT 128, closing the road for several hours. No injuries were reported.

The car caught fire shortly before 5 p.m., just north of the intersection with Maple Ridge Lane. Vermont State Police say the fire appears to have started in the engine compartment before spreading into the passenger cabin, near the driver’s seat.

Firefighters from Westford and Essex Town were already extinguishing the flames when police arrived. The driver, an 18-year-old from Essex, got out of the car on his own and has not been cited or charged.