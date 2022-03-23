Moretown, VT — Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 at around 10:00 am on Wednesday. Troopers found a totaled Toyota Tacoma with heavy front-end damage. The driver, 64-year-old Kim Fitzgerald of Moretown, was transported to the Central Vermont Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations into the crash revealed that the vehicle had exited VT Route 100 South before it traveled through a field and then crashed through a privately owned barn that was next to the road.