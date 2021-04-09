Castleton teen raising money to support Vermont farmers, $1 at a time

A Castleton teenager is helping raise funds for Vermont farmers.

Madison Spafford, a student at Middlebury Union High School and the daughter of a farmer, was inspired to start Bows ‘N Boots after looking for ways to get involved for Miss Vermont Teen USA 2021.

The idea is simple: For $1, you can purchase a bow and then take a picture of your farm animal, pet or yourself rocking it.

Funds from the sales of the bow goes towards to the Vermont Farmers Fund.

If you want to support Madison’s project, you can send her an email for more details or follow her on Instagram @maddie.p.spafford.