Montpelier, VT – The Community College of Vermont announced Tuesday they will offer a tuition discount to students for certain degrees and certifications with the Vermont Tuition Advantage program.

“In partnership with CCV, we’re making a meaningful investment in workforce development, giving Vermonters the chance to pursue education and training for fields that are facing critical shortages, like healthcare, childcare, IT, and accounting. As we focus on creating a stronger, more resilient state, the Vermont Tuition Advantage program is an example of our commitment to helping all Vermonters build a better future,” said Governor Scott.

CCV leadership says residents in the Green Mountain State will receive a 50% tuition break during the upcoming academic year for fields including bookkeeping, healthcare, early childhood education, and information technology.

“With this initiative, we are making huge strides toward reversing that trend and giving all Vermonters a chance to advance in their careers,” said CCV President Joyce Judy.

Funding for the program is available to Vermont residents at a first come, first served basis and the application can be found on the CCV website.