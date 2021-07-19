Celebration of Amtrak’s return to Vermont includes $1 fares

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Celebrations are planned at Amtrak stations across Vermont to note the return of passenger rail service to the state.

Both the Vermonter train and the Ethan Allen Express are scheduled to resume passenger service on Monday. The service was suspended last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amtrak will be offering $1 fares at each Vermont station to include Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction and St. Albans.

The Vermonter train runs between New York City and St. Albans. The Ethan Allen Express runs between Rutland and New York.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, is scheduled to speak Monday morning at the St. Albans Station to celebrate the return of the Vermonter as it begins is southbound journey.

In Rutland Mayor David Allaire, who is also a member of the Vermont Rail Advisory Council, will speak along with state Rep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, the vice-chair of the House Transportation Committee.