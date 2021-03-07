Central Vermont Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

In Barre, eligible residents were lined up around Spaulding High School, the newest vaccine distribution site in the state to get their dose of the vaccine. Director of Patient Outcomes for Kinney Drugs, Shannon Miller says they’re expecting a full house.

“We’re doing 1,170 today, we’re doing the Pfizer vaccine, all of our appointments were full, so we should see everyone come through.”

Despite the lines, Miller says her team is very organized, and that the people are being respectful and keeping the spirits high.

“People are just very grateful and happy to be here, things have been running very smoothly so we’re seeing a lot of happy people.”

Rosemary, a local resident to Barre’s reaction seems to encompass the general feeling for most of the vaccine recipients.

“I feel fine and I am elated to have my first shot.

Senior Director of Marketing and Advertising Judith Cowden mentions some advice she has for those who have yet to receive their first dose.

“My advice is to make that appointment and get in here and get it done because the more people who are immune the better it is for the community for us to get our lives back right.”

Miller adds she is excited to have her team be a part of history.

“We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, Vermont in general has done such a wonderful job with the vaccine rollout and we’re just happy to be a part of that to get life moving again.

The second shot will be distributed to the recipients in about three weeks.