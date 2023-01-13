Eight months of renovation to Champlain College’s McDonald Hall have given the Victorian mansion improvements to sustainability and accessibility.

The college focused on historically preserving the building. “So we did what we call a gut rehab renovation here, where we actually took apart all of the inside of it, except for all the beautiful historic pieces, and renovated the entire thing with an eye towards sustainability and accessibility and student comfort,” said the Senior Director of Planning and Operations Nic Anderson.

The renovations play a critical part in Champlain College’s long-term plan toward carbon neutrality.

McDonald Hall is one of many residence halls offered to first-year students at Champlain College.