Winooski, Vt – The snow plows and sidewalk-shovelers were back in action Sunday following the regions first major snow storm.

With perfect powder conditions many spent the day out on the slopes, despite less than ideal road conditions. In Winooski, others were partaking in another winter activity: sledding.

With weather conditions expected to warm up through the early part of the week, Gus and Milo are taking full advantage of the snowflakes while they can.

When asked how many runs he got in, Milo says he couldn’t even count.

Gus, on the other hand, ended the day with a solid 10.

