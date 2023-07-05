Williston, VT – The popular retailer Christmas tree shops have announced plans on liquidating all 70 of its remaining stores. Including their location in Williston.

The announcement comes following a bankruptcy declaration in early May. However, since then sales have continued to decline. The lack of sales has left the 53-year-old company without funds to continue its bankruptcy plans. A buyer could still come forward, but they have a little less than a week to do so. Closing sales could start as early as this week. The retail chain started as a small holiday store on Cape Cod back in 1950.