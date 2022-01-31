Burlington, VT — City Councilors in Burlington will vote on Mayor Weinberger’s pick for police chief on Monday evening. Weinberger recommended Acting Chief Jon Murad, but indications are that City Council will reject that choice.

It has been two years since the Queen City had a permanent police chief and in that time, the search has taken a lot of twists and turns.

Burlington has operated without a chief since December 2019 when former Chief Brandon Del Pozo stepped amid scandal, after using fake social media pages to interact with City Councilors and the community.

After that, Deputy Chief Jan Wright took the reins but hours later, it was revealed that she was using social media for similar reasons, creating more controversy for the Burlington Police Department. It was at that point that Jon Murad was appointed Acting Chief, only in the interim, so next steps could be ironed out.

Colchester’s Chief Jen Morrison was brought in next and lasted for about six months until she took a leave of absence to care for her ill husband. Morrison never returned to the department. At the same time, racial justice movements broke out across the Queen City, ultimately resulting in a 30 percent cut to the BPD. Again, Murad stayed on as Acting Chief.

It was only last week that Weinberger announced Murad as his pick for Burlington’s next permanent chief. On Sunday, January 30, City Councilor Ali Dieng organized a virtual town hall meeting to ask Murad some questions. Since then, Councilor Zoraya Hightower has expressed she will vote down the nomination, citing his lack of commitment to reform and transformation, as well as what she called the flawed process that brought us here.

Hightower and all of the City Council’s progressive members have indicated their opposition. The vote will take place at 7:00 pm.