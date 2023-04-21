Police are searching for a man they say forced his way into a Burlington home and tried to remove a one-year-old child.

Michael Gbenusola, 40, of Colchester, is the child’s father, but is under a court order of Relief from Abuse with Children.

Police say the child was in custody of the mother when allegedly pushed past a juvenile babysitter to take the 1-year-old child.. The mother was able to halt the attempted kidnapping and Gbenusola fled before police arrived.

Police say Gbenusola has a criminal history that includes a felony conviction for heroin possession and two failure to appear in court.

Gbenusola also has drug and assault convictions in New York, and faces charges of aggravated assault in Burlington.