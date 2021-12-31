Burlington, VT — It is that time of year! Burlington’s New Year’s Eve celebration, hosted by Burlington City Arts has moved outdoors to the downtown waterfront park as well as outside the Burlington City Arts studios at 405 Pine Street. Festival event director Zach Williamson is looking forward to a great turnout.

“People are really ready to celebrate safely and be with each other in person.” Last year the event had to be virtual due to the pandemic so to have it return to in-person means a lot to Williamson. “Seeing people come and families and people enjoying themselves is just terrific.”

The event features live music, comedy and arts and crafts and helps support over 100 artists. Williamson says that it is great to see artists perform live. “I think in-person is always something that moves us tremendously in our lives and allows us to connect with these artists who are sharing their talent.”

Fireworks are scheduled to light up the sky along Lake Champlain at 8:00 pm.

“After the fireworks, Cirque de Fuego, Vermont’s fire dancing group are literally going to burn a 20 foot by 12 foot wood structure of Champ, which will be amazing,” said Williamson.

For those who would prefer, there is also online streaming with virtual tickets being sold for $10.

Click here for more information.