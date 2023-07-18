Castleton, VT – The funeral for Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen,19, happened Tuesday morning in Castleton giving family, friends, and fellow first responders a chance to honor her memory.

“I think all I really have the strength to say is, Jessica, I love you. You were my best friend,” said Jessica’s brother, Andrew Ebbighausen.

Tuesday morning, hundreds of people gathered in Castleton to honor the life of Ebbighausen, who dreamed of being a police officer since she was a little girl.

Some remembered her through kind words and others through cherished memories.

“Jessica was so important to our family. Jess had the ability to be brutally honest, charming, adorable, and amazing all at the same time,” said Jessica’s uncle Troy Ebbighausen.

“I remember seeing her with the team and witness both the joy and seriousness she exuded, always with a smile on her face,” Said Chief Brian Kilcullen of the Rutland City Police Department.

“Jessica died a hero that day. She saved lives. She went towards the danger instead of going the other way. Jessica will always be remembered as a hero,” said Seargent Heath Plemmons of the Rutland City Police Department.

Throughout the service, notes of music echoed through the air and dozens of flags waved in the breeze following the presentation of the colors.

The final speaker was one of Jessica’s close friends and shared a poem with the audience, talking from the perspective of Jessica herself.

“I was living my best life. As your sweet student, your kind neighbor, and your spicy friend. As your dedicated police officer, your brave sister, and your beautiful daughter. This is not goodbye. This is until we meet again,” said Sarah Karczmarczyk.

The funeral came to a close with a final call for Ebbighausen over the police scanner, broadcast loud enough for the entire audience to hear.

Ebbighausen was not only being the first police officer killed in the line of duty in Vermont in 20 years, but also the youngest in the state’s history.