North Hero, VT – Construction is finally done on the North Hero Drawbridge. The project started back in 2018. Crews had to build a temporary drawbridge before they could start building the new one. The project comes with a cost of nearly 60 million dollars. Making it one of the most expensive projects in Vtrans history. The drawbridge will open every 30 minutes between 8 AM and 8 PM, to allow for sailboats to cross under Route 2.