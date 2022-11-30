The 25 annual COTS tree sale is underway as of Wednesday morning. 300 trees arrived at downtown Burlington’s City Market. For some this is a long tradition. For others who benefit from the services COTS is able to provide with the proceeds, its a warm place during the cold winter holiday’s. That’s right! These trees aren’t just trees, they’re for a good cause, and they go fast. Bo-Yee Poon has the details on how you can get one.