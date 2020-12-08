COVID-19 cases are surging again in Vermont nursing homes

Officials say some long-term care facilities in Vermont are reporting dramatic increases in the numbers of people infected by the coronavirus.

While the number of cases in facilities such as nursing homes were high during the early weeks of the pandemic, they dropped to near zero over several months before rebounding in mid-November. Statistics show the care-facility cases followed an increase in cases in October that was caused by more social gatherings that helped drive up the amount of virus circulating in the community.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine reinforces that people who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19 can bring the virus into facilities.