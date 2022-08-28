A 63-year-old Craftsbury man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 15 in Johnson.

Police say David Sayers was riding eastbound near Willow Crossing Farm shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when he rear-ended a sport utility vehicle. Investigators believe Sayers was passing other eastbound drivers and hit the SUV while it was turning left into a driveway. He died at Copley Hospital in Morrisville; the other driver was not hurt.

If you know witnessed the crash, deputies are asking you to call (802) 888-3502.