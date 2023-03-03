Montpelier, VT- The Catamount Trail Association is hosting a free cross-country skiing clinic in collaboration with the North Branch Nature Center.

On Saturday Mar. 4th, from10 AM to 1 PM there will be an opportunity to learn how to cross-country ski free of charge, with equipment provided.

The event is family friendly, and all ages are encouraged to come.

On their website the North Branch Nature Center says, “Come spend the morning outside exploring the beautiful cross country ski trails at NBNC! Together we will learn the basics of cross country skiing, then set out on the trails to adventure along the river and through the woods on skis.”

Registration is required and you can sign up here.

The North Branch Nature Center is located at 713 Elm St, Montpelier, VT.