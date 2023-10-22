Police are looking into the circumstances that led up to a deadly crash on Interstate 91 in the Northeast Kingdom Sunday afternoon.

It took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. on I-91 North in Barton near Exit 25. Three people from East Boston, Massachusetts were in a sport utility vehicle that veered off the highway to the right. The SUV traveled down an embankment and struck a concrete wall.

A passenger in the back seat, Brian Sanchez, 18, died at North Country Hospital in Newport. The driver and a front-seat passenger are recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Investigators describe the driver’s injuries as life-threatening.

Vermont State Police are asking anyone who may have seen what led up to the crash to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.