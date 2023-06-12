Burlington, VT – A Delta Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport due to engine troubles moments after takeoff on Monday.

Delta Flight 986 was scheduled from BTV to Minneapolis- St. Paul. According to Director of Aviation Nic Longo, the pilot of the Boeing 737 reported a problem with one of the engines after takeoff and decided to divert back to the airport.

The plane circled in five loops above Lake Champlain to reduce weight before descending back down, according to a Delta Airlines flight tracker.

The flight departed Burlington at 3:07 p.m. and landed back at 3:55 p.m. Longo said the plane landed safely with no passenger injuries.