Devil’s Bowl Speedway opens for practice sessions

After Vermont Gov. Phil Scott lifted some restrictions on outdoor recreation, Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven became the first track in Vermont to open for private practice sessions, holding four since last Wednesday.

Local 44’s chief photographer Steve Longchamp paid a visit to the track and discovered that getting out after being isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic meant so much more.

Because of its shared fan base in New York and New Hampshire, Devil’s Bowl can’t open for races until COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted. Until then, Devil’s Bowl will continue private practice sessions until they are given the go ahead to open from the state.