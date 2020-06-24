DMV contest aims to protect new drivers against identity theft

Getting your license is an exciting rite of passage but the Vermont Department of Motor vehicles wants you to think twice when sharing the accomplishment to social media.

“They were taking selfies and they were holding up their credential,” said Wanda Minoli, commissioner of Motor Vehicles. “And it just really resonated with me ‘how do we reach them and make this change’?”

Minoli says she often saw this at the DMV, and wanted teens to realize the potential dangers of sharing that information online. She turned to Vermont students to create and submit designs that could serve as a backdrop for photo ops instead.

“It’s not really something you think about when you’re excited about getting your permit or license,” said Meghan Bailey, 2nd place winner and rising sophomore at Woodstock Union High School. “But then we started learning about how easy it is for someone to take your identity.”

The top 3 designs were unveiled Tuesday in front of the Vermont statehouse and will hang in the State St office. Cooper Dorsogna, a junior at Woodstock Union came in first place, his backdrop will be replicated and displayed in every state DMV building that does exams.

“I’m excited to take my picture behind it eventually,” Dorsogna said. “It’ll be cool to say I did that.”

Dorsogna says the lesson came at an important time as he’s hoping to get behind the wheel himself, and earn his drivers license very soon.

“I’ve definitely seen people take the pictures of their licenses and this is a lot safer and it’s a cool thing to do as well,” he said.