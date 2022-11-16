For the second year in a row, the Vermont Agency of Transportation has invited schoolchildren to name the department’s snowplows.

Preschoolers, students in public and private schools, as well as those being homeschooled, all took part on the second Vermont Plow Day. Some of the names chosen this year: Snow Daddy, Ice Dragon and Shovel Buster 5000.

A total of 87 plows were christened this year; last year, students named 163 of the state’s full-size snowplows. On Thursday, the newly named plows will visit the schools that named them.

2022 Name a Plow Program

School Name Town Plow Name ABC Academy Milton Ploward Albert Bridge School Brownsville Snow Wars Almond Blossoms Schoolhouse St. Albans Blizzard Tackler Arlington Area Childcare Arlington The Snow Blower Beeman Elementary School New Haven Polar Plow Express BFA Fairfax Elementary Fairfax Unstoppable Jeff Cavendish Town Elementary School Proctorsville Snow Daddy Central Orleans Family Education Center Barton Unicorn Chester-Andover Elemetary Chester Big Dog Community Schoolhouse Brattleboro I Told You Snow East Montpelier Elementary School East Montpelier EMES Snow Fox Elm Hill School Springfield Snowfox Fair Haven Grade School Fair Haven Falcon Blizzard GBYMCA Preschool Burlington Plow-Mater Green Street School Brattleboro Shovel Buster 5000 Homeschooling Students West Hartford Chion the Yeti Homeschooling Students Lake Elmore Ice Dragon Homeschooling Students Middlebury Katy Homeschooling Students Burlington Mr. Plow Homeschooling Students Waterbury Center Pumpkaboo Homeschooling Students Jeffersonville SnowGo Safe-O Jay Westfield Elementary School Jay Blue Ice Johnson Elementary School Johnson Plowzilla Kurn Hattin Homes for Children Westminster Catch My Drift Lawrence School for Young Children East Dorset Scooper Duper Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School Townsend Snowbody’s Business Lincoln Community School Lincoln Milky Way Lothrop School Pittsford Snowdozer Marion Cross School Norwich Snow Leopard Mary Hogan Elementary School Middlebury Super Plow Snow Pants Montessori School of Central Vermont Barre Frosted Cream Doughnut Montgomery Elementary School Montgomery Center Blizzard Buster Montpelier Children’s House Montpelier Rocco Rose Mount Holly School Mount Holly Plowasaurus Rex Mount Mansfield Union High School Jericho Fast and Flurrious Newport Town School Newport Center Snowbe Bryant Northfield Elementary School Northfield Arctic Attacker Northfield Middle High School Northfield Marauder Machine Northwest Primary School Rutland City Buzz Iceclear Orwell Early Education Program Orwell Champ the Monster Poultney Elementary School Poultney Lightning McClean Proctor Elementary School Proctor Snow Phantoms Red Fox Community School Manchester Center Snow Penguin Rochester Elementary School Rochester Santa’s Snowplow Roxbury Village School Roxbury Snow BEEst Salisbury Community School Salisbury Snow Ya Later Saxon Hill School Jericho Blue Blizzard Sheldon School Sheldon Blizzard Bear Shoreham Elemetary School Shoreham Wolfpack Smilie Memorial School Bolton The Bolton Yeti St. Albans City School St. Albans SNOWZILLA Stockbridge Central School Stockbridge Snow-a-Lisa Sunderland Elementary School Sunderland Sunderland Snowflakes Thaddeus Stevens School East Burke Crystal Clear The Ark Preschool/Kindergarten Waltham Crushy Mushy The Grammar School Putney Snow Flower The Schoolhouse Learning Center South Burlington Little Miss Motor Mouth The Wilder School White River Junction Frosty the Snow Slayer Timson Hill Preschool Newfane Emmy Lou Townsend Academy Townsend Blizzard Banana Turning Points School Morgan Sub-Zero Twin Valley Elementary Wilmington Big Maple Twinfield Union School Plainfield Snow Day Wrecker Union Street School Springfield Lord Snowdemort Vermont Farm and Forest School Roxbury Blizzard Dragon Vernon Elementary School Vernon Big Daddy Visual Eyes Creativity Center Thetford Center Snow-POW! Waterford School Waterford Scoopy Doo Westshire Elementary School Fairlee Snow Raptor Williamstown Middle High School Williamstown The Final Plowdown Woodbury Elementary School Woodbury Black Ice Breaker

You can out more about the program, as well as this year’s winning plow names on VDOT’s website.